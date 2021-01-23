Summers, Dorsey lift Navy past Army 69-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Greg Summers had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Navy players in double figures as the Midshipmen won their ninth straight game, getting past Army 69-62 on Saturday.

Patrick Dorsey added 13 points for the Midshipmen (10-1, 7-0 Patriot League). Cam Davis chipped in 11, Jaylen Walker scored 10 and Richard Njoku had 10.

Summers made 9 of 11 foul shots. Dorsey also had eight rebounds.

Lonnie Grayson had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Black Knights (8-4, 4-3). Tucker Blackwell added 13 points. Jalen Rucker had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES