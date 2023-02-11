BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Finn Sullivan’s 25 points helped Vermont defeat UMass Lowell 93-81 on Saturday night for the Catamounts’ seventh straight win.

Sullivan also added five rebounds for the Catamounts (15-10, 9-2 America East Conference). Dylan Penn added 20 points while going 5 of 8 and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Robin Duncan recorded 15 points and was 6 of 7 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line.

The River Hawks (20-7, 7-5) were led in scoring by Everette Hammond, who finished with 29 points. UMass Lowell also got 18 points and five assists from Ayinde Hikim. Cam Morris III scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Vermont hosts New Hampshire and UMass-Lowell travels to play Bryant.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.