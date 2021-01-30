Sullivan lifts Lamar past McNeese St. 64-56

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Avery Sullivan recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds to carry Lamar to a 64-56 win over McNeese State on Saturday.

Davion Buster had 17 points for Lamar (4-11, 3-4 Southland Conference). Kasen Harrison added 13 points. Anderson Kopp had six rebounds.

Lamar totaled 41 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Carlos Rosario had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (7-10, 1-8). Keyshawn Feazell added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

