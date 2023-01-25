BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Finn Sullivan scored 20 points to help Vermont defeat Binghamton 80-55 on Wednesday night.

Sullivan added six rebounds for the Catamounts (11-10, 5-2 America East Conference). Dylan Penn went 8 of 14 from the field to add 18 points. Matt Veretto was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Bearcats (8-12, 4-3) were led in scoring by Armon Harried, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Miles Gibson added 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.