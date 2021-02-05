Sule scores 10 to carry Texas State over UALR 57-47

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Alonzo Sule posted 10 points as Texas State beat Arkansas-Little Rock 57-47 on Friday.

Shelby Adams had six rebounds for Texas State (12-6, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Nikola Maric had 12 points for the Trojans (10-8, 6-5). Ruot Monyyong added 11 rebounds.

The Bobcats remain undefeated in three games against the Trojans this season. Most recently, Texas State defeated Little Rock 67-56 on Jan. 16.

