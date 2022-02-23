GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Brandon Suggs had 15 points as East Carolina edged past South Florida 64-60 on Wednesday night.

Tristen Newton had 15 points for East Carolina (14-13, 5-10 American Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game home losing streak. Tremont Robinson-White added 13 points.

Russel Tchewa had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (7-20, 2-13), who have now lost six straight games. Caleb Murphy added 11 points. Corey Walker Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Bulls on the season. East Carolina defeated South Florida 65-57 last Thursday.

