Points could be at a premium on Saturday when Georgia Tech visits Pittsburgh in a clash of Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

The Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) have lost three in a row and five of their last six games. The Panthers (11-16, 6-10), conversely, have won three consecutive games in a bid to turn around their season.

Georgia Tech allowed North Carolina State to shoot 59.4 percent from the floor in the first half and 57.1 percent (8 for 14) from 3-point range on its way to a 51-25 halftime lead. The Wolfpack wound up winning 76-61.

That led Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner repeatedly apologizing for the defensive performance in the first half.

“I give an apology to our fans for that first half. That’s not our standard of how we played. … The fans deserved an apology,” Pastner said.

“That falls on me. I’ve got to look back and say how did that happen? We didn’t have toughness on the defensive end. We let Yellow Jacket Nation down.”

Pastner was not done.

“We will course correct. I can’t promise that we’re going to win games,” he said. “… I can’t promise wins, but our defense has got to hold us.

“We’ve got to bounce back and be ready to go on Saturday.”

Pitt resides at the bottom of the ACC in points scored (62.5) and field-goal percentage (41.4).

The Panthers posted a 76-67 win on Wednesday by holding North Carolina to 23 first-half points and 26.9 percent shooting from 3-point range overall.

“We wanted to have a sense of urgency from the 3-point line,” Panthers coach Jeff Capel said. “We wanted to switch on time. We got fortunate at times, they missed some. One of the biggest things with them (was) we wanted to keep them out of transition.”

That won’t be as big of a problem Saturday, as both teams tend to walk the ball up the court.

“I just think we’ve come together in these past few days,” guard Jamarius Burton said. “The key for us is just locking in on the scouting report again. For us to win, we just have to be all in on defense again.”

Pitt has gotten a boost offensively from Ithiel Horton, who returned from suspension last month and has averaged 20.3 points in his last three games.

