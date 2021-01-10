Stroud leads Fresno St. past San Jose St. 80-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Deon Stroud had a career-high 22 points as Fresno State got past San Jose State 80-65 on Sunday.

Stroud made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Jordan Campbell had 16 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State (5-3, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Richard Washington had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (2-8, 0-6). Ralph Agee added 14 points. Nate Lacewell had 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES