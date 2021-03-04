Stormo, Camper lift Siena over Canisius 73-66

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Jackson Stormo scored 18 points as Siena beat Canisius 73-66 on Thursday night.

Manny Camper added 17 points, Jordan King scored 15 and Jalen Pickett had 15 for the Saints (12-3, 12-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Camper also had 11 rebounds, while Pickett posted seven rebounds and six assists.

Malek Green had 21 points for the Golden Griffins (6-5, 6-5). Majesty Brandon added 12 points. Armon Harried had six rebounds.

