Stony Brook ends road woes with 77-74 win at American

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Elijah Olaniyi and Makale Foreman scored 21 points apiece as Stony Brook edged past American 77-74 on Saturday.

Andrew Garcia had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Stony Brook (8-6), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Mouhamadou Gueye added three blocks.

Jacob Boonyasith had 17 points for the Eagles (4-6). Mark Gasperini added 17 points. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 15 points.

Stony Brook faces Norfolk State at home next Sunday. American matches up against Georgetown on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞