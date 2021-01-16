Stith scores 13 to lift CS Bakersfield over Hawaii 60-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (AP)Shawn Stith had 13 points as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly beat Hawaii 60-55 on Friday night.

Taze Moore had 10 points and nine rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (8-4, 4-1 Big West Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Junior Madut had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-2, 1-2). James Jean-Marie added 11 points. Mate Colina had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

