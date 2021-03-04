Stewart scores 12 to lead Manhattan over Fairfield 69-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Samir Stewart had 12 points as Manhattan defeated Fairfield 69-59 on Thursday night.

Warren Williams had 12 points and three blocks for Manhattan (7-11, 6-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ant Nelson added six rebounds.

Caleb Green scored a season-high 21 points for the Stags (6-16, 6-11).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES