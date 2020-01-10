Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Stewart, Dove combine to lead UT Martin past Tennessee St.

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Parker Stewart scored 31 points and Quintin Dove scored 22 points and UT Martin beat Tennessee State 87-74 on Thursday.

Steve Wooten Jr. scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and Eman Sertovic scored 11 off the bench.

Down 13-8 with 12:50 left before halftime, UT Martin (5-9, 1-2 Ohio Valley) erupted for a 20-0 run in which the Skyhawks sank six 3-pointers; three by Stewart, two from Wooten and one by Sertovic. Parker also made a layup.

Stewart made a pair of free throws with 7:12 left for a 69-58 lead and the Skyhawks led by double figures the rest of the way. It was just their second win in their last seven.

Carlos Marshall Jr. scored a career-high 25 points for the Tigers (10-6, 2-1), Shakem Johnson 13, Jy’lan Washington 11 and Michael Littlejohn 10.

Tennessee State made 10 of 26 from 3-point range but missed 15 of 27 foul shots and turned it over 21 times.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞