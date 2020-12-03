Stevenson lifts Southern Miss past William Carey 80-53

Posted:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Tyler Stevenson tied his career high with 27 points as Southern Miss romped past William Carey 80-53 on Wednesday night.

Stevenson shot 11 for 13 from the field. Artur Konontsuk had 13 points for Southern Miss (1-1). Tae Hardy and Tyler Morman added 10 points apiece.

Sayveon Bumpers had 21 points for the Crusaders. Maxwell Starwood had 10 points.

