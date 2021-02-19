Stevenson lifts Southern Miss over FIU 85-72

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP)Tyler Stevenson had 26 points and Tae Hardy added 20 as Southern Miss snapped its eight-game losing streak, defeating Florida International 85-72 on Friday night.

Stevenson made 12 of 16 shots. He added nine rebounds and six rebounds.

LaDavius Draine had 12 points for Southern Miss (8-14, 4-11 Conference USA). DeAndre Pinckney added 10 points.

Isaiah Banks and Tevin Brewer each had 15 points for the Panthers (9-15, 2-13), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Dimon Carrigan had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES