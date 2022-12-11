FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Isaiah Stevens scored 24 points as Colorado State beat Peru State 115-72 on Sunday night.

Stevens added 10 assists for the Rams (7-4). John Tonje had 19 points and James Moors scored 12.

Lorenzo Anderson finished with 21 points and two steals for the Bobcats. Jibril Harris added 16 points and Sayvon Traylor scored 10.

Colorado State led 53-47 at the half behind 14 points from Tonje.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.