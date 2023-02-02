DELAND, Fla. (AP)Jalen Blackmon scored 22 points as Stetson beat North Alabama 79-57 on Thursday night.

Blackmon was 8 of 17 shooting, including 1 for 7 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Hatters (12-10, 7-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Wheza Panzo scored 19 points and added three blocks. Alec Oglesby recorded eight points and was 1 of 3 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Lions (13-11, 5-6) were led in scoring by Daniel Ortiz, who finished with 14 points. KJ Johnson added 12 points for North Alabama. In addition, Damien Forrest finished with 10 points and two blocks.

