LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Jalen Blackmon had 21 points in Stetson’s 80-51 win over Bellarmine on Thursday night.

Blackmon shot 7 for 11, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Hatters (10-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Luke Brown scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc. Josh Smith recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Peter Suder finished with 14 points for the Knights (7-11, 2-3). Alec Pfriem added nine points for Bellarmine. Garrett Tipton also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Stetson visits Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine hosts FGCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.