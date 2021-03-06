Stephens leads VMI past Furman 91-90 in OT in SoCon tourney

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Jake Stephens scored 25 points as VMI narrowly beat Furman 91-90 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Greg Parham added 21 points and Trey Bonham had 14 points for VMI (13-11). Myles Lewis added 13 points. Stephens hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Noah Gurley scored a career-high 30 points plus seven rebounds and seven assists for the Paladins (16-9). Alex Hunter and Clay Mounce each had 17 points.

