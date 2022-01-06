Stephen F. Austin tops Abilene Christian 64-58

(NEXSTAR) - The Biden administration is reportedly one step closer to sending 500 million rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests nationwide. The White House is working with the U.S. Postal Service to finalize details on delivering the millions of test kits to those who want them, the Washington Post reports.

In the days leading up to Christmas, as the demand for COVID-19 tests began overwhelming some communities, President Joe Biden announced his administration would purchase 500 million at-home testing kits. Americans who want one of the free testing kits delivered to their home will be able to request them via a website that has not yet been made available.