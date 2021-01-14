Steadman lifts Montana over N. Arizona 67-56

It's back to the drawing board for Kentucky as the Wildcats head to Auburn, Ala., for Saturday's Southeastern Conference clash with the resurgent Tigers.

After winning their first three league outings, including a 76-58 thumping of Florida on the road, the Wildcats (4-7, 3-1 SEC) took a huge step back in falling to Alabama 85-65 at home Tuesday night. It was the Wildcats' worst loss to the Crimson Tide ever in Rupp Arena and worst to the Tide in Lexington since 1974.