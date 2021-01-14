Steadman lifts Montana over N. Arizona 67-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Michael Steadman tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Montana to a 67-56 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday.

Josh Vazquez had 15 points and six rebounds for Montana (6-6, 2-3 Big Sky Conference). Kyle Owens added 13 points.

Cameron Shelton had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-9, 2-4). Isaiah Lewis added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES