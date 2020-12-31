Staton-McCray, Parks lead Samford past VMI 84-71

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP)A.J. Staton-McCray registered 15 points and six rebounds as Samford got past VMI 84-71 on Wednesday night in the Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Preston Parks added 15 points for for Samford (5-3, 1-0 Southern Conference). Myron Gordon chipped in 14 points. Richardson Maitre had 12 points and six rebounds.

Greg Parham had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Keydets (5-5, 0-1). Kamdyn Curfman added 17 points. Trey Bonham had 15 points. Jake Stephens had a career-high five blocks plus five points and four assists.

