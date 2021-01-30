Starks scores 21 to lift CS Northridge past Cal Poly 64-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)TJ Starks scored 21 points as Cal State Northridge defeated Cal Poly 64-51 on Saturday.

Atin Wright had 14 points for Cal State Northridge (6-7, 2-4 Big West Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Darius Brown II added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma had 13 points for the Mustangs (3-11, 1-7). Mark Crow added nine with four assists.

Colby Rogers, the Mustangs’ second leading scorer at 10 points per game, had four on 2 of 11 shooting.

Cal Poly defeated Cal State Northridge 76-70 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES