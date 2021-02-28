Starks lifts CS Northridge past CS Bakersfield 90-87

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)TJ Starks scored 25 points as Cal State Northridge narrowly defeated Cal State Bakersfield 90-87 on Saturday night.

Alex Merkviladze added 24 points for the Matadors.

Starks shot 11 for 12 from the foul line.

Amound Anderson had 14 points for Cal State Northridge (9-10, 5-7 Big West Conference). Darius Brown II added 13 points and seven assists.

Cal State Bakersfield totaled 49 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Taze Moore scored a career-high 28 points for the Roadrunners (15-10, 9-7). Justin Edler-Davis added 18 points. Shaun Williams had 17 points.

The Matadors evened the season series against the Roadrunners. Cal State Bakersfield defeated Cal State Northridge 84-58 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES