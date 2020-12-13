Starks leads CS Northridge over Pepperdine 89-84

NCAA Men's Basketball
MALIBU, Calif. (AP)TJ Starks had a career-high 24 points as Cal State Northridge edged past Pepperdine 89-84 on Saturday night.

Lance Coleman II had 18 points for Cal State Northridge (3-1). Darius Brown II added 14 points. Alex Merkviladze had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Colbey Ross had 29 points and nine assists for the Waves (3-3). Kessler Edwards added 21 points and nine rebounds. Jan Zidek had 15 points.

