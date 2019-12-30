Closings & Delays
Stansberry scores 21 to carry Hawaii over Maine 91-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
HONOLULU (AP)Eddie Stansberry had 21 points as Hawaii easily defeated Maine 91-51 on Sunday night.

Samuta Avea had 17 points for Hawaii (9-5). Justin Webster added 12 points. Bernardo da Silva had 11 points for the home team.

Sergio El Darwich had 11 points for the Black Bears (3-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Miks Antoms added 10 points.

Hawaii plays Cal State Fullerton on the road on Jan. 9. Maine plays Columbia at home on Thursday.

