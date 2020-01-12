Stanford keeps up mastery of Washington State with 88-62 win

STANFORD, Calif. (AP)Freshman Tyrell Terry scored a season-high 22 points and had six rebounds in helping Stanford win for the seventh time in eight games, a 88-62 victory over Washington State on Saturday.

Carlos da Silva scored all 15 of his points in the first half for the Cardinal (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12), who beat the Cougars a seventh straight time.

Isaac White added 11 points, his second double-figure game of the season. Bryce Wills had 10.

Isaac Bonton reached double figures in scoring for the sixth consecutive game, netting 15 points for the Cougars (10-7, 1-3), who have lost three of four to open conference play since a six-game winning streak. Jeff Pollard had a game-high 10 rebounds and scored eight points.

Daron Henson, who hadn’t played since a two-minute appearance in the Cougars’ season-opening win over Seattle, was 4-of-6 from 3-point range and scored 12 points.

Stanford’s largest lead was 33 points (59-26) early in the second half.

The Cougars, who shot 24.1% in the half, missed nine of 10 shots and turned the ball over four times during a stretch in which Stanford built a 26-4 advantage midway through the first half.

The Cardinal, who shot 67%, led by 30 with 2:44 remaining in the half and settled for a 46-18 edge heading into the intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars last won at Stanford in 2011 and WSU’s losing streak to the Cardinal dates to an 89-88 victory in Pullman on January 31, 2015. CJ Elleby missed his first seven shots and finished with single-digit scoring for the second time with a season-low six.

Stanford: The Cardinal entered the game with a Pac-12 Conference-leading scoring defense (58.1). . The 18 points allowed in the first half were the second-fewest to the 16 allowed to Maryland Eastern Shore in November. . da Silva was 7-of-8 from the field and did not play much in the second half due to foul trouble.

THOMPSON TRIBUTE

The Cougars will officially retire Klay Thompson’s No. 1 jersey on Saturday against UCLA. In three years at WSU, Thompson ranked second all-time in scoring (1,756) and 3-pointers (242).

UP NEXT

Washington State: Hosts Oregon on Thursday.

Stanford: The Cardinal play at UCLA on Wednesday.