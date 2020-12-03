Staine carries Dixie State over North Dakota 74-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Frank Staine had 19 points and Jacob Nicolds posted 17 points and eight rebounds as Dixie State edged past North Dakota 74-73 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell Sueker had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (0-2). Filip Rebraca added 15 points. Seybian Sims had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery