Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

St. Mary’s uses balanced attack to beat Pacific

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MORAGA, Calif. (AP)Dan Fotu scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting while collecting 10 rebounds and Saint Mary’s beat Pacific 71-63 on Saturday night.

Malik Fitts scored 14 points, Jordan Ford 13 an Tommy Kuhse 10 for the Gaels (21-6, 8-4 West Coast Conference). Saint Mary’s shot 28 of 51 (54.9%) and committed just eight turnovers.

The Gaels sped to an 18-6 lead and were never seriously threatened. They led 35-20 at halftime before Pacific made inroads and reduced its deficit to 48-41 on a layup by Amari McCray with 11:53 left. But the Gaels extended its margin back to double figures and Elijah Thomas’ jumper with 3:48 left made it 67-50.

Jahlil Tripp led Pacific (20-9, 8-5) with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Jahbril Price-Noel scored 14 and McCray 10.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞