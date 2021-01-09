St. Hilaire leads New Orleans past Incarnate Word 86-64

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Derek St. Hilaire had a season-high 21 points as New Orleans routed Incarnate Word 86-64 on Saturday night.

St. Hilaire hit 9 of 12 shots.

Troy Green had 18 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (2-9, 1-2 Southland Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Damion Rosser added 18 points and seven rebounds.

New Orleans dominated the first half and led 40-25 at the break. The Privateers’ 46 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Godsgift Ezedinma had 10 points for the Cardinals (4-5, 1-1). Drew Lutz added seven assists.

Keaston Willis, the Cardinals’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 21 points per game, scored eight points (3-of-15 shooting).

