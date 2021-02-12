St. Francis (Pa.) tops St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Ramiir Dixon-Conover tied a career high with 21 points and Ronell Giles Jr. added 20 as St. Francis (Pa.) defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-66 on Friday.

Dixon-Conover converted all 11 of his free throws. He added six rebounds. Giles also had six rebounds.

Mark Flagg had 11 points for St. Francis (6-13, 5-10 Northeast Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Josh Cohen added seven rebounds.

Chauncey Hawkins had 12 points for the Terriers (5-8, 5-7). Rob Higgins and Travis Atson each had 11 points.

The Red Flash leveled the season series against the Terriers. St. Francis defeated St. Francis 70-67 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES