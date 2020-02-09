Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Wagner 85-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon scored 22 points apiece as St. Francis (Pa.) beat Wagner 85-68 on Saturday.

Myles Thompson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for St. Francis (Pa.) (16-8, 9-4 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Mark Flagg added 10 points and five assists.

Elijah Ford scored a season-high 21 points for the Seahawks (5-17, 2-9), who have now lost five games in a row. Chase Freeman added 11 points and six assists.

Curtis Cobb III, who led the Seahawks in scoring coming into the contest with 16 points per game, had 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Red Flash improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks on the season. St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Wagner 80-62 on Jan. 9. St. Francis (Pa.) takes on Mount St. Mary’s on the road next Saturday. Wagner plays Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballand http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞