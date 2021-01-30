St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Central Connecticut 62-59

LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Ramiir Dixon-Conover posted 14 points and seven rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) narrowly defeated Central Connecticut 62-59 on Saturday night.

Bryce Laskey had 11 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (5-9, 4-6 Northeast Conference). Marlon Hargis added 10 points and seven rebounds. Josh Cohen had seven rebounds.

Karrington Wallace had 11 points for the Blue Devils (3-10, 3-7). Greg Outlaw added 10 points and seven rebounds.

