St. Francis (N.Y.) defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 83-75

NCAA Men's Basketball
TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Unique McLean scored a career-high 25 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-75 on Tuesday night.

Chauncey Hawkins added 22 points and six assists for for St. Francis (6-8, 6-7 Northeast Conference). Travis Atson had 19 points. Vuk Stevanic had six of the Terriers’ season-high 20 assists.

Brandon Rush scored a career-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds for the Knights (7-12, 6-7). Jahlil Jenkins added 16 points. Elyjah Williams had 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

