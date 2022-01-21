St. Francis defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 80-78

TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Patrick Emilien had 15 points to lead five St. Francis (N.Y.) players in double figures as the Terriers edged Fairleigh Dickinson 80-78 on Friday night.

Rob Higgins added 14 points for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. chipped in 12, Larry Moreno scored 12 and Michael Cubbage had 11.

Cubbage made a three-point play with 46 seconds remaining to give the Terriers a four-point lead and they held on to win despite a turnover and a missed free throw on their next two possessions.

Brandon Rush had 18 points and six rebounds for the Knights (1-13, 1-3). Anquan Hill added 17 points and seven assists. John Square Jr. had 16 points and three blocks.

