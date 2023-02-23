FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Roy Clarke scored 20 points as St. Francis Brooklyn beat Sacred Heart 70-63 on Thursday night.

Clarke added five rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Terriers (14-14, 7-8 Northeast Conference). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Di’Andre Howell-South was 5 of 14 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Pioneers (14-16, 7-8) were led in scoring by Bryce Johnson, who finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Tanner Thomas added 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Sacred Heart. In addition, Nico Galette had 11 points.

