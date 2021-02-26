Squire scores 14 to lead UC Davis over Cal Poly 69-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Damion Squire posted 14 points as UC Davis defeated Cal Poly 69-61 on Friday.

Caleb Fuller had 13 points for UC Davis (7-6, 5-4 Big West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Elijah Pepper and Ezra Manjon each had 12 points.

Colby Rogers had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (3-16, 1-12), whose losing streak reached six games. Tuukka Jaakkola added three blocks. Alimamy Koroma had seven points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

