Spencer scores 26 to carry Loyola past Bucknell 71-67

BALTIMORE (AP)Cam Spencer had 26 points as Loyola (Maryland) edged past Bucknell 71-67 on Monday night.

Spencer twice gave Loyola a four-point lead in the final 80 seconds – first with a jumper with 1:18 remaining, then with a pair of free throws with three seconds left – as the Greyhounds held on to win.

Jaylin Andrews had 19 points for Loyola (9-6, 3-1 Patriot League), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Alonso Faure added seven rebounds.

Andrew Funk had 21 points for the Bison (3-13, 0-4), who have now lost five straight games. Jake van der Heijden added 11 points. Alex Timmerman had 10 points.

