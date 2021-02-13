Sow, McLaughlin score 14 apiece, Hawaii beats UCSB 59-50

HONOLULU (AP)Amadou Sow had 14 points as UC Santa Barbara stretched its winning streak to nine games, defeating Hawaii 59-50 on Friday night.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 14 points for UC Santa Barbara (13-3, 9-2 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 11 points. Miles Norris had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Hawaii totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

James Jean-Marie had 10 points for the Rainbow Warriors (7-6, 5-6).

