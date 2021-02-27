Sow leads UC Santa Barbara over UC Riverside 72-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Amadou Sow had a season-high 21 points as UC Santa Barbara won its 13th straight game, narrowly defeating UC Riverside 72-68 on Friday night.

Sow hit 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 15 points and seven assists for UC Santa Barbara (17-3, 11-2 Big West Conference). Devearl Ramsey added 13 points. Miles Norris had 11 points.

Arinze Chidom had 17 points for the Highlanders (10-7, 6-5). Jock Perry added 14 points. Zyon Pullin had 13 points.

