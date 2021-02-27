Sow leads UC Santa Barbara over UC Riverside 72-68

Memphis' defense continues to keep the Tigers in contention for the American Athletic Conference regular season title.

The Tigers (13-6, 9-3 AAC) are among the top 15 defenses in the nation, allowing 62 points per game and 60.3 to conference opponents. On Friday night in a 61-46 win at home over Tulane, Memphis held the Green Wave to 25.9 percent shooting -- a season low for one of its opponents.