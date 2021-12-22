Sow carries UC Santa Barbara over Idaho State 56-43

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When you meet with your family for the holidays, you may want to use a humidifier and crack open a window. A team of professors from the University of New Mexico has been studying how COVID-19 spreads in the lungs and they also looked at if the state's dry climate impacts the spread.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a team from UNM, Arizona State University and Berkeley Lab have been building computer models to understand how COVID spreads through the lungs. "Your lung is enormous in surface ar it's about half of a tennis court. If you were to take all of that branching airways and spread it out flat," said Melanie Moses, a professor of computer science and biology at UNM.