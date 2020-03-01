Live Now
Southern spreads the scoring wealth beating Alcorn St.

LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Jayden Saddler scored 14 points off the bench making 8 of 12 at the free throw line and Southern spread the scoring load in a 71-57 win over Alcorn State on Saturday.

Southern (14-15, 11-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) didn’t have a starter score in double digits but had four players off the bench tally points.

Corey Tillery led the Braves (13-14, 9-7) with 21 points and Maurice Howard scored 12.

The two teams struggled at the foul line going a combined 34 of 59.

Southern led 46-37 at halftime before the Braves used a 7-2 spurt to get within four on a 3-pointer from Tillery. Southern responded with a 10-0 run and led by double digits for the remainder.

