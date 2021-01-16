Southern Mississippi beats Middle Tennessee 64-59

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Tae Hardy and Tyler Stevenson each had 18 points as Southern Mississippi beat Middle Tennessee 64-59 on Saturday.

LaDavius Draine added 12 points for Southern Miss (7-6, 3-3 Conference USA).

Jalen Jordan had 14 points for the Blue Raiders (3-7, 1-3). DeAndre Dishman added 12 points. Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss had 10 points.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Blue Raiders for the season. Southern Miss defeated Middle Tennessee 84-54 on Friday.

