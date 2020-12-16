Southern Miss narrowly holds off Lamar 66-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Artur Konontsuk scored 15 points, including two free throws with 9.2 seconds left, Tae Hardy added 13 points and Southern Miss held off Lamar 66-63 Tuesday night.

Lamar’s Davion Buster missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left and Konontsuk wrapped up the rebound to preserve the wire-to-wire win. Justin Johnson chipped in 8 points for the Golden Eagles who led by as many as 13 deep into the second half.

Kasen Harrison made a pair of foul shots with 25 seconds left to help the Cardinals (1-5) pull within 1. Buster led Lamar with 19 points, adding 3-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc, Ellis Jefferson added 10 points. Harrison scored seven and had eight assists.

Tyler Stevenson had 12 rebounds and seven points for Southern Miss (2-3).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery