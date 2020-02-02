Southern Miss edges Charlotte in overtime 74-68

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)

Artur Konontsuk’s free throw with 1:23 left in overtime gave Southern Miss a lead it would not relinquish en route to a 74-68 win over Charlotte on Saturday.

Tyler Stevenson added a three points and LaDavius Draine a bucket in the final 37 seconds.

The 49ers’ Drew Edwards hit a 3-pointer from the baseline with 3.9 seconds left to even the score at 66 and send the game to overtime.

Draine had 21 points to lead the Golden Eagles. Gabe Watson had 16 points for Southern Miss (7-16, 3-7 Conference USA). Konontsuk added 15 points. Tyler Stevenson had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Leonard Harper-Baker had a career-high 16 rebounds plus eight points and 10 assists.

Edwards had 16 points and nine rebounds for the 49ers (12-9, 6-4). Jordan Shepherd added 14 points and eight assists. Malik Martin had 13 points.

Southern Miss faces Marshall on the road on Thursday. Charlotte matches up against UTEP at home on Thursday.

