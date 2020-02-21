Southern Illinois stymie Evansville in 2nd half, win 70-53

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Marcus Domask had 19 points as Southern Illinois got past Evansville 70-53 on Thursday night. Eric McGill added 18 points for the Salukis, while Lance Jones chipped in 15.

Evansville scored a season-low 16 points in the second half.

K.J. Riley had 10 points for the Purple Aces (9-19, 0-15 Missouri Valley Conference), who have now lost 15 straight games. DeAndre Williams added seven rebounds.

The Salukis (16-12, 10-5) improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Southern Illinois defeated Evansville 64-60 on Feb. 5. Southern Illinois matches up against Northern Iowa on the road on Sunday. Evansville faces Indiana State at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

