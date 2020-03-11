Southern dispatches Alabama St. to move on in SWAC tourney

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Darius Williams scored 15 points and Southern beat Alabama State 67-53 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Jayden Saddler scored 14 points for the No. 2-seed Jaguars (17-15), Micah Bradford scored 12 with six rebounds and Damiree Burns 10 with seven rebounds. Southern advanced to play No. 3-seed Texas Southern in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday. Texas Southern beat Grambling 75-62 on Tuesday night.

Ahsante Shivers, whose 10 points per game entering the matchup led the Jaguars, was just 1-of-6 shooting. Kevion Stewart had 10 points for the Hornets (8-24), Tyrese Robinson grabbed seven rebounds and Tobi Ewuosho collared six rebounds.

