Southern beats Alcorn State 76-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Jayden Saddler scored 19 points as Southern topped Alcorn State 76-59 on Saturday. Samkelo Cele added 16 points for the Jaguars, while Ahsante Shivers chipped in 15.

Isaiah Rollins had 11 points for Southern (4-6, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Troymain Crosby had 21 points for the Braves (3-7, 3-2). Byron Joshua added 10 points. Oddyst Walker had six rebounds.

