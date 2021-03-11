South Florida edges Temple 73-71 in AAC tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)David Collins had a season-high 23 points to lead eighth-seeded South Florida to a 73-71 victory over ninth-seeded Temple in the opener of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.

Jeremiah Williams’ bucket got Temple within two with seven seconds left. South Florida missed a pair of free throws but Temple couldn’t get a final shot off.

Jamir Chaplin had 12 points for South Florida (9-12). Michael Durr added 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulls take on top-seeded Wichita State on Friday.

Khalif Battle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls (5-11). Brendan Barry added 11 points as did Damian Dunn.

