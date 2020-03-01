South Florida beats Temple 64-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Justin Brown posted 13 points and nine rebounds as South Florida defeated Temple 64-58 on Sunday.

Michael Durr had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for South Florida (13-16, 6-10 American Athletic Conference). David Collins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Antun Maricevic had 10 points.

Quinton Rose had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (14-15, 6-10). Nate Pierre-Louis added 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

South Florida plays Cincinnati at home on Tuesday. Temple faces Tulsa at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞